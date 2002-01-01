My name is Willie Wilmot. I have coached fast pitch softball in
Oconee County for the past 14 years. Over those years I've coached some great
kids including my two daughters. Check out my photos page to view Team
photos of some of the wonderful girls I have had the pleasure of coaching. It
has been fun and very rewarding.
This year (2002) I have a Little League fastpitch softball team that I am
coaching. I am also coaching an ASA fastpitch 16u team(Diamonds-White).My youngest daughter
plays for both teams. This year's photos should be coming soon. I'll post them
here when I get them. This years Little League schedule will be posted on the schedule page. Check back
frequently for any updates. On the links page I have included
some interesting links to several softball sites including ASA and NSA.