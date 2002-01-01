Make your own free website on Tripod.com

Willie's Softball Page
Schedule Photos Links

1988 2002


View My Guestbook
Sign My Guestbook

Welcome To My Fast Pitch Softball Page

Congratulations to the 2001 Oconee junior league all-stars for winning the district 10 championship, and comming in second in the State of Georgia.

My name is Willie Wilmot. I have coached fast pitch softball in Oconee County for the past 14 years. Over those years I've coached some great kids including my two daughters. Check out my photos page to view Team photos of some of the wonderful girls I have had the pleasure of coaching. It has been fun and very rewarding.
This year (2002) I have a Little League fastpitch softball team that I am coaching. I am also coaching an ASA fastpitch 16u team(Diamonds-White).My youngest daughter plays for both teams. This year's photos should be coming soon. I'll post them here when I get them. This years Little League schedule will be posted on the schedule page. Check back frequently for any updates. On the links page I have included some interesting links to several softball sites including ASA and NSA.

Web Design by Danny Smith